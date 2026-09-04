NORTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A massive new master-planned community is moving forward in northwest Las Vegas, with plans to bring up to 6,000 homes to a valley already grappling with rising prices and limited housing inventory.

The development, called Monument Hills, would be built on roughly 940 acres of former federal land near Kyle Canyon Road and the 215 Beltway. In addition to housing ranging from entry-level to executive homes and military housing, plans call for two school sites, a community center, more than 90 acres of parks and trails, commercial space, and public facilities.

WATCH | Monument Hills development could bring up to 6,000 homes to northwest Las Vegas

Monument Hills development could bring up to 6,000 new homes to northwest Las Vegas

The project is being developed by Olympia Companies, the developer behind Skye Canyon and Southern Highlands.

The development comes after years of pressure from Nevada leaders to release more federal land for housing as home prices and demand continue climbing across Southern Nevada.

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley addressed the project at a Thursday press conference, calling housing availability one of the region's most pressing challenges.

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"6000 new houses is gonna go a long way into helping with that challenge that we have," Berkley said.

Residents near the project site have mixed but largely optimistic reactions. James Klosty, who has lived in the northwest for more than 20 years, said he has watched the area completely transform — and sees growth as a positive.

"Growth is good. Growth is good, giving people choices, right? Giving people more services, it's good," Klosty said.

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Devin Jones, who lives in nearby Skye Canyon, said the development could bring new opportunities but also new concerns.

"It'll be nice for the community… I chose Sky Canyon… it's a very wholesome family area… I think it'll be overall good for the community and the surrounding area," Jones said.

Jones also acknowledged concerns shared by many neighbors about traffic and congestion.

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"It could possibly be a potential concern… on the overall streets it can get a little bit busy during certain hours," Jones said.

Residents have also raised questions about the impact on local schools and how quickly the northwest valley is growing.

Still, many say they believe growth is part of Las Vegas' future — and that the community has a role to play in making it work.

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"If things start to falter and if the plans don't seem right, well then this community needs folks that are gonna step up, right? And make that plan work because this is such a wonderful, wonderful community," Klosty said.

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