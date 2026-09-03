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Northwest Las Vegas preparing to create thousands of new homes

Northwest Las Vegas preparing to create thousands of new homes
CITY OF LAS VEGAS
Northwest Las Vegas preparing to create thousands of new homes
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NORTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Northwest Las Vegas is expecting major growth in the coming years, according to the City of Las Vegas.

In a social media post, the city shared that a master-planned community — Monument Hills — is coming to the valley to " bring more housing to our growing city."

The property was bought by The Olympia Companies through the city, and will be developed by them as well.

Though there is no current timeline for Monument Hills' completion, the city said that they "look forward to seeing [it] take shape... in the years ahead," the post shared.

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