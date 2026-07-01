Getting you answers: Locals ask Channel 13 about recent trash pickup delays by Republic Services

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Once a week, we all wheel out our garbage cans or our dumpsters and expect our trash to be picked up on time, right?

Well, we've heard from some viewers recently that hasn't been happening, including in the northwest valley.

Viewer Jay lives in a neighborhood near Buffalo and Racel, and sent me this email:

"Republic Services first was delayed for two hours today for trash pickup in the Northwest, and now they sent out 'delayed a full day,' what's up with this?"

Jay sent me a screenshot of his text alerts from Republic Services, showing his trash and recycle pickups over the last few weeks have seen delays due to "unforeseen circumstances."

WATCH | Guy Tannenbaum takes viewers' concerns about Republic Services pickup times directly to the people in charge:

Getting you answers: Locals ask about recent trash pickup delays by Republic Services

I caught up with some other folks in Centennial Hills on Tuesday about their trash pickups, some people telling me they haven't had any issues, others telling me they'll have a delay maybe a couple times a year.

Still, we've heard about delays all over town recently: a viewer in Mountain's Edge sent us pictures on Monday showing overflowing trash cans, and social media posts have talked about delays in Inspirada and the central valley.

I took those questions and concerns straight to Republic Services, asking them why about these trash pickup delays.

A Republic Services spokesperson sent me this email in response:

"We recently implemented enhancements to our fleet operations and have experienced service delays in some areas during the transition. We understand the inconvenience and are working to restore normal service levels as quickly as possible while maintaining safe, reliable service throughout Las Vegas."

I followed up with Republic Services to see what they meant by "enhancements to their fleet operations" — whether that means new trucks, different routes or changes to their staffing levels. I haven't heard back yet, but when I do, I'll make sure to update you.

In the meantime, remember, earlier this month Republic Services started collecting trash and recycling starting at 5:30 a.m. due to extreme summer heat in Southern Nevada.

That means you should put your trash cans out on the curb the night before your scheduled pickup day, and if your trash doesn't get picked up on time, you can always report a missed pickup through your online Republic Services customer portal.

Is there something going on in the northwest valley that you think I should know about? Send me an email: Guy@KTNV.com.