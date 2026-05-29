Republic Services adjusting pickup times in June due to extreme heat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Republic Services announced Friday it will soon be adjusting pickup times in anticipation of extreme summer heat in Southern Nevada.

Beginning June 8, waste and recycling will be collected at 5:30 a.m. each day, according to the company.

"Earlier routes are necessary for the safety of our drivers and to maintain service levels in the extreme heat," Republic Services said.

The company said, based on temperatures in 2025, it anticipates the adjusted pickup time will remain in effect through September, but will adjust route times if high temperatures do not persist.

For more information, you can visit the company's website at this link.