LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As we continue the Fight for Safer Streets on Channel 13, parents at Coral Academy in Centennial Hills say they're worried for their kids' safety walking to and from school, telling me drivers are going way too fast and barely stopping for the crosswalk at Deer Springs Way and Cimarron Road.

WATCH | They reached out to me because they want to see changes before something tragic happens:

Charter school parents raise road safety concerns around northwest Las Vegas campus

Coral Academy parent Joshua Lillis tells me his family knows the dangers around the school all too well.

"Multiple times I've almost gotten hit in the crosswalk, and my kids as well," Lillis said. "Once a car stopped within a foot of my daughter because they weren't paying attention."

Marisol Bowers tells me she tried to teach her 7-year-old daughter how to cross the street by herself, but eventually changed her mind.

"I saw three cars speed through the intersection and try to run her over, so I hesitated, and we're going to stop that," Bowers said. "I have to walk with [my kids] every day, and I think every parent here feels the same way."

"Is it fair to say that this is one of the top issues facing parents here at Coral Academy?" I asked Bowers.

"Yes, it's a very top issue," she replied. "In fact when I brought it up to the principal, she told me 'You're not the first parent that has a concern with this.'"

Coral Academy parents tell me they believe the issue boils down to poorly placed school zone signs, and a lack of flashing lights for the school zone and the crosswalk.

"There's multiple signs that say 'Speed limit 15,' and no one follows it whatsoever," Lillis said.

"There's no way of knowing that this is a school zone," Bowers told me. "If you're not familiar with the neighborhood and you don't pass through here often, you really don't see it."

Coral Academy is about two miles from Arbor View High School, where just over a year ago, senior McKenzie Scott was killed by a drunk driver while she was walking in a crosswalk near the school.

WATCH | Full press conference on safety improvements installed outside Arbor View High School after Scott was killed:

[FULL PRESSER] Safety improvements installed outside Arbor View HS after deadly crash in May

McKenzie's death sent shockwaves through the Northwest Valley community, and is something that families here don't want to see happen again.

"Losing her was what got the changes at Arbor View, unfortunately," Bethany Limov told me. "We shouldn't lose a life to get something done — we should be proactive and not reactive."

No one knows that better than Limov: she's an advocate with WalkSafelyLV — the parent-founded group working to improve road safety at schools around the valley that was formed after McKenzie Scott's death — and a Coral Academy parent herself.

"It's a family at this school," Limov said. "It would be devastating if something were to happen to a student or their parent because nothing has been done."

Limov tells me that she and other parents have been in touch with the City of Las Vegas about their concerns around Coral Academy, and that city crews came out and did a traffic study of the area in October.

She hasn't seen any improvements since, though, so I reached out to the city to see where things stand.

KTNV The City of Las Vegas responds to safety concerns about the Coral Academy campus in Centennial Hills.

A City of Las Vegas spokesperson told me via email their traffic engineering team met with school leaders late last year to address their concerns and talk about potential solutions, including School Zone Flashers, improvements to crosswalks and possibly reducing lanes on Deer Springs:

"School Zone Flashers: we explained that installing School Zone Flashers would be a significant long-term investment. We also noted that if the school were able to secure grant funding for the installation, it could help expedite the process.

Enhanced pedestrian crossing at Deer Springs and Cimarron: we completed a pedestrian crossing study at this location and determined that it would benefit from a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon. The location has since been added to our pedestrian improvement master list pending available funding.

Re-striping Deer Springs: We discussed the possibility of re-striping Deer Springs to one travel lane in each direction with buffered bike lanes and a two-way left-turn lane as a traffic calming measure. However, we explained that this improvement would be implemented in conjunction with a future roadway maintenance/slurry seal project. We have a design finalized for this project."



"I understand it's expensive, but what's the cost of a child's life? What's the cost of their parent's life?" Limov said. "Why is it that this can't happen?"

In the meantime, the city tells me they've made several improvements in the area around Coral Academy, with more in the works:

"Refreshed both crosswalks and stop bars at Deer Springs/Cimarron

Installed yield bars and 'Yield Here to Pedestrians' signage at Deer Springs/Cimarron

Submitted a work order for additional midblock school zone signage on Deer Springs

Submitted a work order to relocate the first eastbound school zone sign on Deer Springs to improve visibility"

"As always, we encourage everyone to drive safely and obey speed limits and traffic signage, especially around schools," the city spokesperson continued in an email. "The city works to engineer the safest streets possible, but it is incumbent on motorists to drive safely."

"If you had a message for the community — especially here in the Northwest Valley — what would it be?" I asked Limov.

"There are numerous schools around here, people are everywhere," she replied. "Slow down, pay attention — it's that simple."

If there's something going on in the northwest valley that you think I should know about, or maybe you have a road safety concern around a school in your neighborhood, let me know: Guy.Tannenbaum@KTNV.com.