NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas may not be a World Cup host city, but the tournament is still making an economic impact in the valley.

Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas hosted a World Cup watch party last Wednesday, drawing thousands of fans dressed in green to the swap meet.

WATCH | North Las Vegas reporter Jhovani Carrillo returned to the marketplace to speak with vendors:

World Cup watch parties bring economic boost to Broadacres vendors in North Las Vegas

Ana Bernal and her family have owned Gorditas El Fogón inside Broadacres for nearly 11 years. She said the watch parties do more than create an exciting atmosphere — it provided a much-needed economic boost.

"The economy is not in the best state," Bernal said. "We are very grateful to Broadacres for giving us another day to sell, so we are definitely seeing it, seeing the extra support from the community with this extra watch party day. So it's benefiting anyone that is involved."

Broadacres is normally closed during the week, but the World Cup changed that. Now, every time Mexico takes the field, the marketplace opens its gates, giving small shops an extra day to make money and giving the community a chance to celebrate.

Each game has drawn close to 3,500 visitors.

"The watch parties are bringing new faces," Bernal said. "They are getting the chance to try our food. They are giving us an opportunity to be exposed to an audience we didn't have before."

The increase in foot traffic comes nearly a year after the marketplace temporarily closed amid immigration concerns. Bernal said Broadacres has done a lot to regain the trust of the community, and that a sense of togetherness has returned.

"Everyone is dancing, everyone is eating," Bernal said. "It's the most united I've seen this community in a really long time."

Broadacres said it will continue to host watch parties for as long as Mexico remains in the World Cup. Bernal is hopeful her team will go a long way.

"Come feel the energy," Bernal said.

Broadacres will host a free watch party for the Mexico game Tuesday. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

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