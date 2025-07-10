Vendors struggle as Broadacres Marketplace closure stretches into third week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The temporary closure of Broadacres Marketplace has now stretched into a third week, leaving dozens of vendors without their primary source of income. The popular swap meet closed its doors on June 21 amid growing immigration concerns.

Many vendors are now facing financial hardship as they wait for information about when the marketplace will reopen.

"This closure has affected us greatly," said Maria De La Luz, who ran a booth selling frames and figures of saints.

Since the temporary closure, Flores tried setting up at the Boulevard Mall, but says not a single customer stopped by. Now, her money is running out, and said she's holding tightly to the last $100 she has left.

"We want to put in the effort to move forward," Flores said. "We need to know how much longer the closure will last to see if we need to find other sources of income."

The once vibrant marketplace, known for its music, sizzling foods and shopping, now sits silent with locked gates and empty aisles.

"We were there entirely through COVID, and it wasn't as bad as it is right now," said Ana Bernal of Gorditas El Fogon.

Bernal and her parents operated several booths inside Broadacres for 10 years, employing at least 15 workers. Even though they have a restaurant outside the swap meet, Bernal says their business has taken a significant hit.

"We are budgeting smaller, we are cutting off expenses."

When asked how much longer they could survive without that extra income, Bernal responded, "I have no idea. Not a long time. Not a long time."

"A lot of people work there. A lot of people make their money from there. It's an honest way to work. We are not robbing people. We are making businesses that fund back into the economy," Bernal said.

"We need money for the bills, house. It's bad, bad, bad, bad," said Yolanda Rivera, another vendor affected by the closure.

I reached out to Broadacres Marketplace officials about a possible reopening date and potential changes that could be implemented. We are still waiting to hear back.

North Las Vegas Councilmember Isaac Barron and Commissioner William McCurdy have not responded to requests on a possible reopening. Congressman Steven Horsford's office says he's working to gather community input to help determine the best path forward.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

