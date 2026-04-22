What does the future of downtown North Las Vegas look like? City reveals plans for new development

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is undergoing a major transformation to bring new housing, businesses, and a university campus to its downtown area.

I spoke to city leaders about what it will take to turn the area around Las Vegas Boulevard and Civic Center Drive into the downtown hub they envision.

"Our City Hall is what we hoped to be the catalyst for downtown development," said Terri Sheridan, the city's economic development director.

The downtown redevelopment project is expected to be built in three phases, starting with a new civic center, Sheridan said. That will be followed up by additional commercial spaces and 300 multi-family residential units.

I took these plans to community members to get their reaction to the planned additions near Civic Center Drive and Constitution Way.

"I think it's pretty cool. New apartment complexes is going to be better," Angelica Ogeda said.

"I feel like it will be a great opportunity, especially for new people," Deve Jester said.

The downtown area will also be the new home of a Nevada State University satellite campus near Lake Mead and Las Vegas boulevards, which I told you about last week.

Here's a look at the plans and timeline for an NSU campus in North Las Vegas:

NSU shares plans to build its first satellite campus in growing North Las Vegas

"For us, the opportunity to serve students in their own community, in their own backyard, is a tremendous one," said Dr. Amber Lopez Lasater, NSU's acting president.

Sheridan said the goal of these changes is to define a new Downtown North Las Vegas that connects the community.

"You're going to be able to walk to NSU. Residents that live here will be frequenting the other commercial establishments," Sheridan said.

As your North Las Vegas reporter, I'm hear to listen. If you have thoughts about these plans, or a story idea you'd like me to look into, let me know by emailing jhovani.carrillo@ktnv.com or clicking the banner below.

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