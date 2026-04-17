Nevada State University announces plans to build its first satellite campus in growing North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State University is planning to build its first satellite campus in North Las Vegas, joining the city's rapid growth and major development projects.

The new campus will be located on a large piece of land near Lake Mead Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard.

"For us, it is an unprecedented opportunity to re-imagine what higher education looks like," Amber Lopez Lasater said.

WATCH | NSU shares plans to build its first satellite campus in growing North Las Vegas

NSU shares plans to build its first satellite campus in growing North Las Vegas

Lopez Lasater, the acting president for NSU, said the new campus will stand three stories tall and span about 30,000 square feet. It will offer core classes like math, English, and science.

Officials are also looking to open the campus to Clark County School District high school students.

"We know that within a five-mile radius around our location, there are over 14 CCSD high schools, so we are also looking to lean into our direct admissions partnerships with the district," Lopez Lasater said.

KTNV

Nearly 20% of NSU’s student population travels from North Las Vegas to get to the Henderson campus. The new school could help cut travel time for hundreds of students.

"For us, the opportunity to serve students in their own community, in their own backyard, is a tremendous one," Lopez Lasater said.

Funding is coming from multiple sources, including $2.5 million from the State Legislature and hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations.

The city will cover rent for the first five years with a $7.5 million investment, one leaders believe will pay off.

Local resident Clifford Bowers welcomes the new campus, noting it is just what North Las Vegas was missing.

KTNV

"Never in a million years," Bowers said when asked if he ever thought a campus would be built on the lot.

"A lot of people need education," Bowers said.

NSU will host a groundbreaking ceremony on April 28. Officials hope to have students inside the campus by fall 2027.

Do you have a story in North Las Vegas you'd like Jhovani to look into? Contact him at Jhovani.Carrillo@ktnv.com, or by clicking on the banner below.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.