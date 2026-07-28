NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With triple-digit temps moving through our valley, Channel 13 is taking a closer look at heat-related deaths in North Las Vegas.

WATCH | North Las Vegas reporter Jhovani Carrillo breaks down the data:

These are the deadliest zip codes for heat in North Las Vegas

In Clark County, 284 heat-related deaths were reported in 2025.

Meanwhile, in North Las Vegas, 30 deaths were reported in 2025, with three deaths reported this year so far.

While most North Las Vegas zip codes reported fewer than five deaths that year, the 89030 and 89115 zip codes reported between five and 15 heat-related deaths.

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A map of the data shows heat-related deaths are not an isolated issue but one that impacts communities across the entire valley, including North Las Vegas.

Eddy Charlotin, a resident, said the numbers hit close to home.

"Yeah, it's sad to hear," Charlotin said.

Charlotin also offered straightforward advice for surviving the summer.

"Just stay hydrated and protect yourself at all times," Charlotin said. "When you can, sunscreen, long sleeves."

The sentiment is familiar to Juan Santiago, who has lived in the valley for nearly 20 years. When told about the heat-related death data, he said he was caught off guard.

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Santiago said he takes the danger seriously and tries to look out for others as well.

"Making sure to stay hydrated, look for shade and avoid the sun when I can," Santiago said.

The feeling of stepping outside during a Las Vegas summer is something Charlotin described in simple terms.

"You know when you open the oven and the heat hits you? That's Vegas," Charlotin said.

North Las Vegas has several cooling centers open to the public throughout the week.

Here’s a list of the locations:



Alexander Library (1755 W. Alexander Road)

SkyView Multi-Generational Center (3050 E. Centennial Parkway)

Silver Mesa Recreation Center & Pool (4025 Allen Lane)

Neighborhood Recreation Center (1638 N. Bruce Street)

East Las Vegas East Las Vegas locals share struggles staying safe during extreme heat Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez

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