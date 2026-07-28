LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As extreme summer temperatures continue across the Las Vegas valley, many residents on the east side say they are doing everything they can to stay safe during some of the hottest days of the year.

WATCH | East Las Vegas reporter Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez went out to hear from locals about how they're faring with the extreme heat:

East Las Vegas locals share struggles staying safe during extreme heat

For Shannon Green, the heat recently led to a frightening hospital stay.

“I just spent four days in the hospital,” Green said.

Green was treated with IV fluids after experiencing symptoms linked to extreme heat exposure.

“They had me hooked up to an IV, fluids for four days,” Green said.

Green described feeling severely fatigued and struggling to wake up.

“I was asleep for a few days and I just couldn’t wake up,” Green said.

Health experts say nausea, headaches and fatigue are all common symptoms of heat-related illness.

Even longtime Las Vegas residents say the dangerous temperatures can catch people off guard.

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For newcomer Laylannie Wells, adjusting to the desert heat has been difficult while relying on RTC buses for transportation.

“I was walking around because I was lost,” Wells said. “I was trying to find an address, I was looking for a job interview and I walked around for a whole hour.”

Wells said the heat quickly became overwhelming.

“And I almost fell out, so I had to go outside this clinic, use the restroom, wash my face, get a drink of water, sit for a minute,” she said.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, heat is the leading weather-related cause of death in the United States. Clark County reported 284 heat-related deaths last year.

Wells encourages people using public transportation to look out for one another during extreme heat.

“If you’re at the bus stop alone, try to say hello to your neighbors at the bus stop,” Wells said. “Let them know, ‘Hey, I’m not feeling well.’ Communicate with people. If you see something, say something.”

The Southern Nevada Health District also warns that overnight temperatures can remain dangerously high, limiting the body’s ability to cool down properly.

Officials recommend residents drink plenty of water, avoid prolonged outdoor activity during peak heat hours and seek shade or air-conditioned spaces whenever possible.

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