NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As cyclosporiasis cases rise across the nation, local shoppers are paying close attention to what goes into their grocery carts.

WATCH | Jhovani Carrillo caught up with one local shopper who is taking extra precautions, and shares tips on how to protect yourself:

Some locals changing shopping habits amid cyclosporiasis outbreak: Here's how to protect yourself

Bonita O'Neal enjoys eating her fruits and vegetables, but the spread of the illness has changed how she shops.

"Really makes me be very self-conscious on buying any produce," O'Neal said. "I'm sort of going to stay away from those products until I hear better news about them."

Local News SNHD reports case of cyclosporiasis in Clark County resident KTNV Staff

O'Neal is also keeping close tabs on the CDC and the FDA for any updates on the outbreak. She has also introduced new methods to clean her produce.

"I actually have one of those cleaner things — started using it," O'Neal said.

While food-grade sanitizers are effective at removing wax and other residues from food, the CDC says they are unlikely to kill the parasite.

According to the CDC, the parasite has been linked to raspberries, cabbage, basil, cilantro, parsley, broccoli, and other leafy greens like lettuce.

Experts recommend the following steps to protect yourself:



Wash your hands before and after handling raw fruits and vegetables.

When washing produce, scrub items with a clean brush rather than simply rinsing under water.

Cut out any damaged or bruised areas before eating or preparing produce.

Clean pre-washed produce and remove the outer layer of fruits and vegetables before eating.

"Be careful and pay attention," O'Neal said.

Smartphone apps can also help consumers stay informed. Several apps allow users to scan a product's barcode to check whether it has been recalled.

The safest option, according to the CDC, is to cook produce to 158 degrees Fahrenheit. The CDC says the parasite cannot survive at those temperatures.

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