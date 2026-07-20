Southern Nevada Health District reports case of cyclosporiasis in Clark County resident

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting a case of cyclosporiasis in a Clark County resident who acquired the disease while traveling outside of Nevada.

The individual traveled to two states associated with the ongoing multistate outbreak during the likely exposure period before returning to Clark County.

The investigation is ongoing to determine whether the case is linked to the outbreak.

At this time, there is no evidence that the exposure occurred in Clark County or elsewhere in Nevada.

Five cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported in Clark County this year, which is consistent with the sporadic number of cases typically reported locally each year. There is no indication of increased local transmission.

“While this individual likely became infected while traveling outside Nevada, the Southern Nevada Health District is actively monitoring the national outbreak and remains prepared to respond should additional cases be identified,” said Dr. Cassius Lockett, District Health Officer for the Health District.

“Foodborne illness outbreaks can occur anywhere in the food supply chain, which is why practicing safe food handling every day is important. We encourage residents to wash fresh produce thoroughly, follow safe food preparation practices, and contact a health care provider if they develop persistent, watery diarrhea after travel or consuming fresh produce.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1,644 people in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia have been infected in the outbreak. Ninety-four people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.