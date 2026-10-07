NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly a year after concerns over a federal government shutdown and potential disruptions to food assistance programs sent thousands of Southern Nevadans to food pantries, demand for emergency food assistance remains elevated as families continue to grapple with rising living expenses.

Three Square Food Bank, the only food bank serving our valley, said increasing costs for essentials such as groceries and fuel continue to strain household budgets, forcing more residents to seek help.

During last year's shutdown concerns, many families worried about losing access to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and turned to local food distribution sites for support.

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“I’m so worried about the government shutdown and if they are going to cut off my benefits,” resident Jasmine Ellazar said at the time.

Monica Buchanan, a mother who relied on assistance, expressed uncertainty about feeding her family.

“I didn’t receive any benefits and I have kids and I am worried about them,” Buchanan said.

Others said the uncertainty drove them to food pantries.

“We don’t know what is going to happen, so we come to these food banks to get food for the house,” said Siaju Brown.

WATCH: Rising costs continue driving demand for food assistance in Southern Nevada

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In response to the increased need, Three Square distributed nearly 12 million pounds of food over several months, according to Beth Martino, the nonprofit's president and chief executive officer.

“We knew here at Three Square we had to respond. That’s why we’re here,” Martino said.

Now, nearly a year later, Martino says the effects of that period continue to linger.

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“What we’ve seen since then are some ripple effects,” Martino said. “People began to feel like maybe some of the programs they relied on weren’t as reliable as they thought.”

At the same time, she said, inflation has created new challenges for working families.

“Everything from gas to groceries has become more expensive, and so that means we are seeing a rise in need,” Martino said.

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The food bank has also seen a growing number of first-time visitors seeking assistance. In addition, some community food pantries and nonprofit partners have reduced services or closed entirely because of financial pressures.

“We have seen partners affected by federal funding reductions to changing philanthropic giving in the community,” Martino said. “We have seen several organizations who have either had to cut back their programs or close completely, and that affects all of us across the nonprofit community.”

Martino said Three Square has used lessons learned from previous crises to improve emergency preparedness efforts.

“We always try to learn from our experience,” she said. “One of the things we are looking at is how can we always be sure that we are a little bit prepared for the next emergency.”

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Despite ongoing economic uncertainty and concerns about global events affecting prices, Martino said the organization remains focused on ensuring families have access to food during the holiday season.

“We certainly believe that every family, every person, deserves a hunger-free holiday,” she said. “We intend to carry that through by making food available to anyone in the community who is in need.”

Residents seeking food assistance can find nearby pantry locations and additional resources through Three Square's website. The organization also encourages community members interested in volunteering or donating to learn more about ways to support its mission.