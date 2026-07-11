NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly 3 months after the grand reopening of the amphitheater at Craig Ranch Park, new numbers show just how many people have filled the venue for concerts and events.

From April to June, only 4 events were hosted at the amphitheater, bringing in close to 25,000 people. Faux Wonderland was one of the largest concerts so far, drawing a crowd of about 9,000 people.

WATCH | North Las Vegas entertainment scene heats up this summer

North Las Vegas entertainment scene heats up this summer with concerts, a new casino and more

The city has close to 17 events scheduled from August to the end of the year. Those events include performances from Tape B, Turnstile, Insomniacs and Lost in Dreams, as well as a festival. The events are expected to bring more than 100,000 people to the venue.

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Locals are excited about the upcoming performers and are hopeful larger groups get to experience the amphitheater.

"So the fact that even just locally they're having all this going on and just showing love and back to the community and giving us all these nice funny events to come to, uh, yes, I feel like it's definitely a big local change and something that needs to happen," one resident said.

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The entertainment updates don't stop there. The casino that used to be the old Poker Palace closed in October 2025 and has since been undergoing renovations by its new owner. The casino has also been given a new name — it will now be called Club Fortune Casino.

The Club Fortune Casino website indicates plans to open in July, though the exact date is still not clear. The new casino will feature 450 slot machines, bars, food and a sports book.

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For those looking for a fun way to escape the heat, the Silver Mesa Activity Pool is hosting a dive-in movie night Friday at 6 p.m. Admission is $2.

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