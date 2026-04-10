(NORTH LAS VEGAS) KTNV — A popular outdoor venue in North Las Vegas is back open after months of renovations. The Craig Ranch Amphitheater recently underwent major upgrades, and city leaders say it can now host large-scale events.

"It's a beautiful stage, it's a beautiful backdrop," Bud Pico said.

Pico is the general manager for Craig Ranch Park and Amphitheater and has been overseeing the renovations.

WATCH | Craig Ranch Amphitheater reopens with major upgrades to host larger-scale events

Craig Ranch Amphitheater reopens in North Las Vegas with major upgrades to host larger-scale events

"It's an amazing feeling to actually have this," Pico said.

Before the work began, the old amphitheater had a curved roof and older lighting. It could only hold 6,000 pounds and host roughly 6,000 people.

"This team that put this together has been working for hard weeks on end," Pico said.

KTNV

Pico showed me some of the changes made to the amphitheater, including a new roof, a new support structure, new lighting, and new sound. The venue can now fit 10,000 visitors.

"We have superior sound… it's point directional, so that we can eliminate noise bleed into the and actually have good clean sound," Pico said.

The amphitheater is now equipped to host national touring acts, which Pico says could be an economic boost to the city.

KTNV

"It will create a positive economic impact, especially the larger the groups are," Pico said.

Even before the amphitheater's grand opening, several events have already been scheduled, including Foam Wonderland Las Vegas— a large-scale EDC concert.

Before those events hit North Las Vegas, an 80s-themed symphonic pop show celebrating the city's 80th birthday will kick off the grand opening of the site.

KTNV

"We'll be doing all 80s pop and new wave, band with a 22-piece orchestra behind it," Brody Dolynuck said.

Dolynuck is the producer of the show and is excited for locals to enjoy the amphitheater under the stars once again.

"There's nothing quite like it-- having a nice evening and looking up and seeing the stars," Dolynuck said.

KTNV

The 80s-themed concert takes place this Friday from 6 to 11 p.m. and is free to the public. Along with the music, food and drinks will also be available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.