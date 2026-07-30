NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A devastating house fire claimed the life of a northwest Las Vegas man Wednesday night, leaving neighbors mourning the loss of someone they describe as a kind and generous member of their community.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. Wednesday at a home near Decatur and Tule Springs. Fire investigators say police were already in the neighborhood for an unrelated incident and began evacuating nearby residents as the blaze grew.

Piles of charred debris and a boarded-up garage are all that remain of the home.

WATCH | Neighbor remembers man killed in northwest Las Vegas house fire

Neighbor remembers man killed in northwest Las Vegas house fire

Residents say the man was working on his car inside the garage when the fire started. They say once the flames began to grow, he went inside his home to try to save his cats. The fire department found his body shortly after getting the fire under control.

The fire department estimates roughly $150,000 worth of damage to the home.

Neighbor Ashly Gangel said she had known the homeowner, who went by Bob, for nearly 5 years. She said he was in his 60s and had lived in the community for nearly 20 years. He had put his home up for sale a week before the fire.

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Gangel described Bob as someone who went out of his way to show kindness to the children in the neighborhood.

"When his mom passed away, he bought crayons, and coloring books — he would always come and bring the kids things," Gangel said.

Gangel said he even gifted kids money.

"Yes, he does that. He'll walk up and give the kids $5, $10," Gangel shared. "It's sad that he's gone. It's shocking, to be honest."

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Bob's only surviving cat is currently fighting for its life at a veterinary hospital. Gangel said she hopes to adopt the animal.

"He was very sweet, he was just a gentleman, to all the kids, to just everybody. I think the least we can do is save one of his cats. He loved those cats," Gangel said.

The fire department continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

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