One person dead after house fire near Decatur, Elkhorn

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a house fire Wednesday night in the northern valley.

It happened around 7:10 p.m. in the 7000 block of Majestic Bay Street, in the area of Decatur and Elkhorn, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

When the initial fire unit arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames, fire officials said.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were nearby on an unrelated call, fire officials said, and began evacuating the neighborhood as firefighters responded.

When the fire was under control, crews began to search the home and found someone dead inside, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Two Metro officers were evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation and did not require transportation to a medical facility.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue personnel will conduct the department’s After the Fire community outreach program in the surrounding neighborhood to provide residents with fire-safety information, answer questions and address community concerns.