NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of students graduated from the College of Southern Nevada on Monday, but alongside the excitement is a growing sense of uncertainty about the future.

WATCH | Jhovani Carrillo talks to a recent CSN grad to hear her thoughts on AI's future impact on the job market:

Graduates celebrate milestone but face uncertainty about AI's impact on job market

According to Scripps News, experts say nearly 9 in 10 graduates are worried artificial intelligence will replace entry-level roles, and 1 in 3 say college is preparing them to use AI in the workplace.

A recent Gallup poll found that nearly 16% of students changed their major because of AI's potential impact. The study also found that men are more likely than women to change their majors.

Chelsey Nash just earned her associate's degree from the College of Southern Nevada and will soon head to UNLV to pursue a degree in public health.

"I just pray that I can get into a nice field," Nash said.

Nash said she chose public health because she wants to be involved in the community.

"I love to help…. I can do CDC, I can do disease control," Nash said.

When asked whether AI factored into her choice of major, Nash said it did not.

She said she believes her field requires a human presence that AI cannot replicate.

"With public health, I feel like AI can't do that, but certain things you have to be at the scene. Technology is changing, but it does need some human interaction," Nash said.

Nash added that AI can still serve as a valuable resource when used appropriately.

"I think it should be a tool to help humans versus being the human," Nash said.

She also had a message for incoming students and those still working toward their degrees.

"You need to find a major that anybody can call you, that you can do, that you can make tangible money, that you can't be replaced," Nash said.

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