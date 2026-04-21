HENDERSON (KTNV) — Fentanyl overdoses remain a critical problem in Southern Nevada—an issue I've been covering for three years. But what's being done to combat this crisis? Several local organizations are joining forces to create meaningful change.

At just 15 years old, Levi Schaner is already making a significant impact in our community through his nonprofit work.

"I'm not going to stop until there are no fentanyl deaths in the world," Schaner said.

WATCH | I spoke with him about his organization at an event Monday evening:

Local organizations team up to fight against increase in fentanyl overdoses

He launched the nonprofit Fent Prevent in January, building a team of about 10 volunteers who focus on educating young people about fentanyl's dangers and promoting prevention through peer-to-peer outreach.

"I'm trying to make the most impact I can," Schaner said. "We meet students where they are, sharing these critical messages from their peers."

For Schaner, this mission is deeply personal. A few years ago, his cousin died from an accidental fentanyl overdose—a tragedy that shattered his family and changed his life forever.

"Even if I can save one life, Eli's story truly matters," Schaner said, turning his grief into action.

Schaner isn't working alone. Three years ago, I reported on Henderson's "Don't Risk it All" campaign, funded through opioid settlement money. The initiative continues today, providing education and resources to help young people implement prevention strategies in their own communities.

"The whole point is to give these kids not just education, but the tools to make a difference," said Lynn Purdue, a partner with PMA Agency who works on the campaign.

The urgency is clear. While overdose deaths are declining nationwide, Southern Nevada faces a different reality. According to the Southern Nevada Health District, overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl increased by 70% in Clark County.

The main culprit? Laced drugs.

"It can just be hidden in anything and everything," Schaner said.

Campaign representatives and several nonprofits met Monday night to coordinate their efforts, united by a common goal: saving lives through education and expanding prevention knowledge throughout the valley.