HENDERSON (KTNV) — As gas prices continue to increase across our valley amid the war in Iran, Channel 13 has been tracking just how high the prices are going.

I spoke with Henderson locals Monday to find the best way to keep costs low and the best gas stations to go to combat the rising prices.

How Henderson locals deal with the pain at the pump as gas prices are on the rise

“It’s not good, man; we don’t make enough money," said Becir Siljkovic, a local taxicab driver in the Las Vegas Valley.

Siljkovic finds himself at gas stations daily.

“You know we fill up every day, so when we finish our shift, we fill her up whatever we spend all day," Siljkovic said. “Before, I used to drive different car, and it was like around $12; now I pay this one like $20 - $22.”

He's spending around $100 per week just on gas, which is more than he ever has since he started working as a cab driver 10 years ago in our valley.

While he tells me his employer, Deluxe Taxicab Service, takes care of their employees by picking up half the tab when it comes to gas costs. He says the fixed transportation rates they have for customers make it difficult to make a profit.

So Slijkovic and his coworkers are always looking for the cheapest gas prices, especially since they have skyrocketed recently due to the war in Iran.

They tend to get gas at the Arco station on East Russell Road between Stephanie Street and I-11.

Monday, a gallon of regular gas was $4.79 at that station; however, on Friday, we reported a gallon of regular was at $4.39, according to Gas Buddy, making that one of the cheapest spots in the entire valley.

“Again, since it’s right off the freeway, this is the one I always go to because this is the one I always see cheap," said William Suarez, who was born and raised in the valley.

Suarez says he's shocked at the high prices at the pump.

“I was like seeing $2 or $3, now it’s like almost $5," said Suarez.

According to AAA Monday night, a gallon of regular is about $5.06 in the Las Vegas Valley and Clark County.

There are some cheaper options, though. I drove past several gas stations in Henderson that have a gallon of regular gas under $5.

According to Gas Buddy, there are dozens of stations in the city with that price point or lower.

While locals tell me they're glad Las Vegas is not seeing even higher gas prices like in other states, including California, they are still feeling the pinch and are optimistic that relief is coming.

“So it’s a little tougher, tough time now, but let’s hope for the best," Siljkovic said.

I'll make sure to continue to keep an eye on gas prices in the City of Henderson.