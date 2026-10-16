Henderson unveils $70 million Sports and Social Complex, the valley's largest indoor sports facility

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson's largest indoor sports complex is now open. The Sports and Social Complex held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, completing the $70 million, 180,000-square-foot facility that Henderson officials say is the largest sports complex in the valley.

Nearly 18 months of anticipation led to the grand opening, drawing city leaders and local residents to the new facility. which we first told you about in 2024.

WATCH | Henderson's $70 million Sports and Social Complex opens to the public

Henderson's $70 million Sports and Social Complex opens to the public

14-year-old Ryan Villanueva was among the Henderson locals who attended.

"I like bowling, and that they had it there so pretty excited," Villanueva said.

The complex also features two-story laser tag — something Villanueva said he had not yet had a chance to check out.

Richard Naft lives a mile away from the Sports and Social Complex and stopped by the grand opening to take a first look.

"It's very big," Naft said. "To have a facility where you can just wander around and exercise at the same time — that's really nice."

Kemper Sports, the company behind the project, donated $10 million to bring it to life. The city partnered with other donors, bringing in the final $60 million needed to complete the project.

During the ceremony, Kemper Sports CEO Steve Skinner said the company's investment is hope that the facility will bring more people to Henderson.

"I'm very confident given all the excitement and the community involvement how successful this will be," Skinner said.

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero said the complex will create more active space for young people.

"Oftentimes you're here for one of your children, but but you have other children. This will give them something to do as well," Romero said.

The complex is open seven days a week and is hosting a taekwondo tournament this weekend.

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