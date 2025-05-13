Groundbreaking date set for 'state-of-the-art' West Henderson Fieldhouse

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The West Henderson Fieldhouse is set to break ground in May.

In June, we told you about the Henderson City Council’s approval for this project, which city officials say will provide Henderson residents with family activities and events, as well as create more than 200 jobs.

Now, officials say the West Henderson Fieldhouse will host a groundbreaking event on Wednesday, May 21 at 10:30 a.m., at 3375 St. Rose Pkwy. The complex will be built at the corner of St. Rose and Maryland parkways, behind Chicken N Pickle, and is expected to open in the fall of 2026.

According to city officials, the facility will be 160,000 square feet and include two levels, with the following features:



Basketball courts that can convert to other court uses, such as volleyball and pickleball.

Hybrid turf fields for sports like indoor soccer, box lacrosse and indoor football

Birthday party and community rooms.

Family entertainment to potentially feature bowling, laser tag, arcade games, miniature golf and a restaurant and bar.

WATCH | City of Henderson approves West Henderson Fieldhouse construction

Developer approved for new indoor sports complex in West Henderson

The West Henderson Fieldhouse will partner with KemperSports to finance the project. City officials are hopeful this public-private partnership will allow them to provide residents with recreational amenities without a long-term financial impact to taxpayers. Henderson residents will also be eligible for a 20% discount on events and activities.

The City of Henderson also shared its forecast for the project’s economic impact, projecting over 200 permanent jobs, $1.5 million in annual tax revenue, $10.7 million in wages and salaries, and over $39 million in annual total economic output.

City officials state KemperSports will contribute $10 million to the project’s $70 million total cost, with the remaining costs funded through the Public Infrastructure Bond Sale, West Henderson Development Fund, and City Municipal Facilities Fund.