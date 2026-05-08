HENDERSON (KTNV) — A plot of land in Henderson, within walking distance to Water Street, is set to transform into a tiny home community by November, featuring 6 small modular homes. But are these tiny homes truly affordable?

Locals are split on the first-of-its-kind housing community in the city.

WATCH | Henderson tiny home community aims to bring attainable housing to the valley

Henderson tiny home community aims to bring attainable housing to the valley

Blue Skye Development owner Windom Kimsey said the project will usher in a new form of housing.

"The idea is to provide attainable housing for the workforce that's way below the median price," Kimsey said.

The community will feature 6, 380-square-foot modular homes built by Boxabl, a North Las Vegas-based company that specializes in factory-built modular homes we last told you about in April.

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Boxabl homes are delivered folded, then unfolded and connected to utilities on-site — a process the company says takes about 1 to 2 hours.

Kimsey described what residents can expect from the homes and the surrounding space.

"Really it's like a studio apartment, they have high ceilings, they feel spacious and everybody is going to have a small yard... And there's a beautiful common space in between with landscape."

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For context, 380 square feet is just slightly smaller than the average 2-car garage.

The main focus from locals has been on the size — and the price. The developer says the homes will cost just under $300,000. While Kimsey has not announced a final price, he says the cost will not exceed that threshold. The price reflects the cost of the land, which Kimsey described as expensive.

At just under $300,000, the price per square foot for these homes will be around $700 to $750 — roughly triple the average price per square foot for a home in the Las Vegas Valley, which runs around $250 to $260.

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Jose Trujillo, a former construction manager and supervisor in Los Angeles, was direct about his reaction to the price.

"The price is a little too high. I think it should be half of it at most."

Trujillo, who previously helped build homes for the Redevelopment Agency in Los Angeles, did not hold back when told the price per square foot.

"Oh that's laughable, that's too expensive."

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Kimsey pushed back on that assessment.

"I think it is [affordable] because you get a nice individual home."

While the price tag is significantly under the average home price of nearly $474,000 last month, the tiny homes cost around the same as the average townhome or condo in the valley — despite being roughly half the size. However, unlike a townhome or condo, each home comes with its own yard and shares no walls with neighboring units, a distinction Kimsey emphasized as a key selling point.

Henderson homeowner Kristie Sifuentes said she sees value in the concept.

"I think it's a good option to get in there," Sifuentes said

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She and others hope the community will expand homeownership opportunities across the valley.

"That way more people could own a house."

The developer says the community should be completed by November. Henderson city officials are watching this project closely — if successful, the city is considering moving forward with additional communities like it across the Las Vegas Valley. Kimsey has said he wants to build similar communities throughout the region, with total home prices varying based on land costs.

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