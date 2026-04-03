NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas approved plans this week for a developer to move forward with building a tiny home community aimed at giving low-income seniors a more affordable place to live.

The project will feature 50 tiny rental homes located near Searles Avenue and 23rd Street. The homes will be roughly 360 square feet, with rent starting around $900, which includes utilities.

WATCH | New tiny home community approved in Las Vegas

New tiny home community approved in North Las Vegas

"I think it's a great option. When the gentleman who is building this came to see me, I was supportive from the beginning. It satisfies everything that the city of Las Vegas is talking about,"Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley said.

North Las Vegas-based company Boxabl will manufacture the tiny homes. Boxabl CEO Paolo Tiramani said the homes described what the homes will be equipped with.

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"Inside they got 9.5-foot ceilings, 8-foot tall windows, a living and sleeping area. A nice window over the sink, which is always a plus," Tiramani said. "Just because things are affordable, they don't have to be either small or ugly," Tiramani said.

While the new tiny home community will be located in Las Vegas, residents in neighboring North Las Vegas said they would like to see a similar project in their city.

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"There's a lot of people with low income, so I think they really need a tiny home community," Paul Ruiz said.

"It's very needed because a lot of people can barely afford the houses they have now," Kayla Mevis said.

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I reached out to the city of North Las Vegas to learn if any developers are currently interested in building a tiny home community there. Officials said they haven't had any project like this move forward.

However, officials added that tiny home parks are allowed within planned unit development districts or as an accessory dwelling unit in many single-family homes.

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Meantime, locals said tiny home communities could be a solution to affordability issues in the area.

"I feel like there will be a lot of people that could say it would do them justice," Mevis said.

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