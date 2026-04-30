HENDERSON (KTNV) — For Richard Reneman and David Mathisen, e-bikes aren't a trend — they're a lifeline. The two Henderson residents ride their e-bikes through local trails daily, and they've noticed more seniors doing the same.

But as Henderson ramps up enforcement against reckless e-bike riding, they hope the public will recognize there's another side to the story.

WATCH | Henderson seniors defend e-bikes amid city crackdown

Henderson seniors say e-bikes provide freedom, mobility as city cracks down on unsafe riding

Reneman, who turns 74 next month, said his need for an e-bike began 10 years ago.

"An impaired driver hit me head on at 60 miles per hour. It hurt me real bad. It broke my legs, put me in a wheelchair for 4 months," Reneman said.

He was driving home from work when the crash happened. A decade later, the injuries still affect him every day.

"From surgeries and stuff like that. Especially my right leg was broken in 7 places and I'm in pain every day," Reneman said.

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Without his e-bike, Reneman said he wouldn't be able to make his daily ride from Boulder City to Henderson.

"I couldn't ride a bike at all without this," Reneman said.

He also said being in a car remains difficult.

"Anytime anyone gets close to me, it comes back," Reneman said.

Mathisen, a Henderson resident since 2010, said a physical condition led him to make the switch as well.

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"I have spinal stenosis and on a regular bike I was bent over a little too much and the pedaling was causing the pain, so I decided to get an e-bike," Mathisen said.

He said the e-bike has also helped him stay active.

"I think it does improve where it gives me more exercise," Mathisen said.

"If I didn't have the throttle, I probably wouldn't be out here biking at all," Mathisen said.

Both men said they grow frustrated when they hear about kids riding illegal bikes, speeding, or popping wheelies in the road.

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"It just gives everybody kind of a bad name," Mathisen said.

Henderson has been working to address the issue through its Ride Smart Stay Safe campaign, which we shared this morning with you. The city reported more than 50 e-bike crashes in 2025 — double the number from the year before. A Clark County School District police portal shows 12 e-scooter and 11 e-bike crashes involving students this school year in Henderson.

Local News Kids learn to 'Ride Smart Stay Safe' on e-bikes after crash numbers climb Shellye Leggett

Reneman said he's already noticed a change on the trails.

"I've seen a lot less of the illegal bikes," Reneman said.

Reneman hopes riders will stay safe and that the public will recognize there are responsible e-bike riders out there — including those who depend on them.

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