HENDERSON (KTNV) — Hundreds of thousands of Asian cockroaches have been invading homes across the Las Vegas valley, including in Henderson, for more than 2 weeks — and a local pest control company is now offering free exterior treatments to help residents fight back.

Ridtech Pest Control in Henderson is offering free exterior home treatments to anyone dealing with the infestation.

WATCH | Free pest control offered amid Henderson cockroach invasion

Henderson pest control company offers free treatments as Asian cockroach invasion continues

Gianni Fasoline, an exterminator and sales representative with Ridtech, said the tiny flying roaches are finding their way inside through gaps most homeowners would never notice.

"Weather strip here I can get my finger almost all the way through here. That's a perfect entry spot," Fasoline said.

KTNV

Henderson resident Alex Ghanem said the problem at his home has been overwhelming.

"There were literally hundreds of them, hundreds among hundreds of these cockroaches climbing up, trying to get into the house," Ghanem said.

Ghanem said the roaches have spread throughout his property.

"I walked into the garage and looked up, and they are all over the ceiling, like just all over the ceiling," Ghanem said.

Henderson Henderson homeowners overrun by cockroaches linked to wetlands construction Malik Patterson

Faced with the infestation, Ghanem said he was ready for any solution.

"I was like, just do whatever you got to do," Ghanem said.

Clark County said it has also been investigating the issue. In a statement, Jennifer Cooper, Clark County's Chief Communications and Strategy Officer, said the increase in insect activity is attributable to the recent wet conditions rather than construction near the Wetlands.

Cooper said Clark County Vector Control received complaints from across the region, and those locations included fire stations, recreation centers and libraries. She said these complaints become more common following periods of wet weather when insects migrate from their normal outdoor locations to indoor environments and sheltered areas.

Cooper said residents are responsible for their own pest control needs at their property, but that Clark County will ensure appropriate pest control measures at the nearby Monsoon Channel, in addition to an approximate county street cleaning yard, are being maintained. She added that Clark County Water Reclamation District will also ensure pest control measures are maintained regarding the Whitney Lift Station property.

Grady Jones, an entomologist who studies bugs and their environments, said there are steps residents can take beyond calling an exterminator.

KTNV

"It's called a bug light. It's just a yellow bulb. If you put those outside your home, especially by your front door, they can't see in that spectrum, so not attracted to that light," Jones said.

Jones said professionals also look for specific problem areas around a property.

"We look for harborage areas like irrigation boxes, expansion joints, things like that," Jones said.

Jones said the roaches are ultimately searching for the same basic necessities — food, shelter and water — and that the infestation will not fully subside until temperatures cool down.

Fasoline said Ridtech is stepping up to help the community in the meantime.

KTNV

"We're doing free treatments, so free exterior on the home, and it's really to combat the roach infestation that everyone out here has been dealing with," Fasoline said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.