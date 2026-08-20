HENDERSON (KTNV) — Hundreds of cockroaches have invaded multiple homes in a Henderson neighborhood, forcing at least one resident to leave his house while the problem persists.

Alex Ghanem has lived on Shimmering Avenue for five years and says he has never seen anything like what his family discovered Sunday night.

"My daughter was actually on the couch, standing right here, and she screamed, said, 'Dad, look over at the patio glass door!'" Ghanem said.

WATCH | Henderson homeowners overrun by cockroaches linked to wetlands construction

Henderson homeowners overrun by hundreds of cockroaches linked to nearby wetlands construction

What followed was a scene he described as overwhelming.

"There were literally hundreds of them, hundreds among hundreds," Ghanem said.

The infestation extended beyond the living areas of his home.

"I walked into the garage and looked up, and they are all over the ceiling, like just all over the ceiling," Ghanem said.

Alex Ghanem

Ghanem immediately called pest control, but the cost was steep.

"They told me it was gonna be at least 400 bucks. I was like, just do whatever you got to do," Ghanem said.

Despite the treatment, the cockroaches kept returning the following day and the day after that. When Ghanem returned to check on the house, he found more.

He is not alone. Several neighbors on the street say they have been dealing with the same problem.

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"Not as bad as my neighbor, but we have them," one neighbor shared.

An exterminator offered some insight into the source of the infestation.

"He's been on like dozens of calls just in our neighborhood, and that it was caused by construction over at the wetlands, coupled with inclement weather," Ghanem said.

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Devin Strobelt, president of Anver Pest Control, offered tips for keeping pests out of the home.

"Weather stripping to keep leaves out. When its worn down at all then you will want to replace it. Another helpful tool is glue boards you can buy that catch pests," Strobelt said.

Many of the homes on Shimmering Avenue are in unincorporated Clark County. Ghanem filed a complaint with the county about the issue.

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In response to an inquiry, the county said it is looking into what options might be available to target insect remediation efforts around the wetlands.

As the county works toward a solution, it is encouraging residents who are seeing the insects to contact a local pest removal company.

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