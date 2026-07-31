HENDERSON (KTNV) — As extreme heat moves through the Las Vegas valley this weekend, Henderson residents have plenty of low-cost and free options to stay cool — and families are already taking advantage of them.

Safety comes first, according to locals enjoying the outdoor options. Staying hydrated, finding shade and wearing sunscreen are the basics before heading out.

Carrie Williams brought her grandson to a rec center pool and said she takes her own precautions in the heat.

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Henderson offers free splash pads, low-cost pools and cooling stations to beat the heat

"I'm wearing my long sleeve shirt which I do wear for extra protection," Williams said.

Carmen Barragan said her great-granddaughter's family comes prepared as well.

"Her mom puts all that sunscreen on her and she has her life jacket and you know everything she needs," Barragan said.

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Ashley Heidenreich, a Henderson resident, said hydration is non-negotiable.

"You definitely have to be hydrated here in Vegas," Heidenreich said.

The City of Henderson has a range of options spread across the city. There are 18 free splash pads, 9 pools — both indoor and outdoor — and several cooling stations available to residents.

Pool admission tops out at $5 for adults, with lower prices for children.

Heidenreich brought her 3 kids and nephew to a splash pad and said the free options make a real difference for families who do not have backyard pools.

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"It's really great to have these kind of options for us because not a lot of us residents here in Vegas have pools that we can go to in our backyards," Heidenreich said. "It's amazing, it's amazing."

Heidenreich said her family makes the most of the splash pads throughout the week.

"We try to come here at least 3 times out of the week," Heidenreich said.

Williams said the affordability of the city's options makes it easy to keep coming back.

"It's awesome because you can keep coming back, it's affordable so you can make a lot of trips," Williams said.

For those who want more water fun, Cowabunga Bay and resort pools are also available in Henderson, with prices that vary by location.

Residents who prefer to stay dry can visit one of the city's several cooling stations instead.

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