Clark County cooling stations reopen as Las Vegas experiences extreme heat

As we enter another round of triple-digit temps, Clark County announced the re-opening of cooling stations to help you beat the heat.

These stations will be open from July 30 through August 5, and will be open across the valley.

Certain locations will also welcome pets in carriers and/or on leashes, and are notated as pet-friendly with an asterisk.

View all cooling station locations in English

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cooling Stations July 30-Aug 5, 2026 - ENGLISH by naree.asherian

View all cooling station locations in Spanish

Cooling Stations July 30-Aug 5, 2026 - SPANISH by naree.asherian