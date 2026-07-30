Justin's Forecast: Extreme Heat Today Through the Weekend

MORNING: A warm start in the upper 80s and low 90s around Las Vegas with sun and light winds.

AFTERNOON: Sunny with highs near 111° and light 5-15 mph breezes. The record high today is 114° from 1978.

EVENING: Mainly clear with 5-15 mph breezes and readings in the triple digits until 10 p.m.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and warm with lows near 90°.

Highs reach 114° Friday, 116° Saturday, and 115° Sunday. August begins this weekend, and if the forecast verifies on Saturday, we'll tie the August all-time record high.

The heat risk rises to "extreme" this weekend and beyond; an Extreme Heat Warning begins today at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday at 8 p.m.

Overnight lows rise from the upper 80s this week to the low 90s this weekend and early next week.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. From noon to 2 p.m. a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!

Forecast pollen levels are "low" this week, with ragweed, grasses, and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.