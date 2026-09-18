HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson considers ordinance allowing alcohol to-go orders from restaurants and bars

The Henderson City Council introduced a proposed ordinance Tuesday that would allow residents to order food and alcohol to-go from local restaurants and bars.

The proposal comes after the city of Las Vegas recently adopted a similar ordinance.

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Opinions among Henderson locals are split on the idea. Even some restaurants say they want more details before committing to selling alcohol to-go.

Lucas McGinty, owner of Johnny Mac's Water Street Tavern, said he supports the proposal.

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"I love it. I mean, the margins are small in these kind of businesses, so anything you can do to kind of get over the hump there," McGinty said.

McGinty noted this would not be the first time alcohol to-go was permitted, pointing to a similar allowance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH | Henderson considers allowing alcohol to-go orders from restaurants and bars

Henderson considers ordinance allowing alcohol to-go orders from restaurants and bars

"During COVID, we were doing a little bit of that. It was really fun," McGinty said.



Other restaurants on Water Street said they want to read the law first before deciding whether to participate. McGinty believes the ordinance will come with clear, straightforward rules.

"As long as you can regulate it and do it safely, seal everything up. I mean, with today's day and age, with the way they're doing DoorDash and bring drinks and everything, why not?" McGinty said.

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McGinty also said the ordinance could take pressure off grocery stores during major events like New Year's Eve and the Super Bowl.

"That's one of our biggest delivery days of the year. Chicken wings all day. So you let me throw some alcohol on top of that, and just double time," McGinty said.

One Henderson resident said she supports the ordinance but has one condition: ensuring minors are not using fake IDs to order alcohol.

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"Just make sure it's adult getting the drinks and not kids… maybe like scan your ID on the app or show ID when you're picking it up," she said.

She also said the ordinance would be a win for local businesses.

"A lot of people want drinks on special events so if you get it to your door you don't have to go out and that's a plus," she said.

The city has not yet announced when the ordinance will appear on an upcoming council agenda for a vote.

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