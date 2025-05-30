Bill that would allow you to order a cocktail to go with your delivery meal passes Nevada Assemby

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevadans are one step closer to being able to get a cocktail delivered straight to their door.

Assembly Bill 375 passed the Assembly recently. The bill would allow meal delivery services to deliver sealed alcoholic beverages with meals. A 50-cent surcharge would be added to sales as well.

Supporters of the bill say this measure would help prevent DUI incidents.

According to the Nevada Department of Public Safety, 51% of deadly crashes in Nevada are a result of DUI.

"Just this month, a Las Vegas high school senior was killed by a suspected drunk driver. Then, in April, a motorcyclist was killed by another alleged drunk driver near the Santa Fe Casino in Las Vegas," said Republican Assemblyman Bert Gurr, one of the sponsors of the bill. "These incidents are becoming far too common. We must act now to prevent DUIs. This is a first and important step in protecting all Nevadans from drunk drivers."

We've reported how the suspect accused in the crash that killed Arbor View student McKenzie had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit, according to police.

Man accused of DUI crash that killed Arbor View student appears in court

AB 375 also designates Picon Punch as the official state drink of Nevada. Picon Punch is a cocktail made with Amer Picon or Torani Amer, soda water, grenadine, and brandy, with a twist of lemon.

The bill is now in the Senate Committee on Finance with only days left before the end of the legislative session on June 2.

