HENDERSON (KTNV) — Local business owners tell me they're excited to see the Vegas Golden Knights back in the playoffs, not just to cheer them on but for the extra money they'll bring in.

“It brings a lot of people to the business for sure," said Sticks Tavern Bar Manager and Bartender Bree Jacks.

WATCH | She spoke more about what a playoff run could do for the Henderson business:

Golden Knights expected to bring big boost to local businesses with upcoming playoff appearance

Jacks has worked at Sticks Tavern in Henderson for two years.

“Very fun, I love it down here," Jacks said.

Sticks Tavern is a local sports bar specializing in all things hockey.

“We get a lot of families, we get a lot of fans, a lot of the hockey teams that come from out of state," Jacks said.

They opened six years ago on Water Street, right across the street from America First Center.

That's where the Henderson Silver Knights practice and where youth hockey plays.

VGK watch parties are often hosted outside America First Center in the Water Street Plaza during the playoffs, bringing a big boom for local businesses.

I asked Jacks if she sees a boost in business when watch parties are held on Water Street.

“Yeah, we do before the game, people have dinner, they come in, and also afterwards, drinks," Jacks said.

Some business owners claim VGK playoff runs bring a more than 50% increase in business.

A financial analyst even told Channel 13 that in past years, local businesses made nearly $10 million per every VGK home playoff game with fans coming into town.

“Yeah, playoffs are usually a lot busier," Jacks said.

It's a position some fans didn't think VGK would get to after firing Head Coach Bruce Cassidy two weeks ago.

However, Saturday, they clinched their playoff spot in an overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche.

“It’s great because the beginning of the season wasn’t the greatest, but we were able to come back, especially with all these changes; it’s actually really exciting," said local youth hockey coach Jonathan Fields.

Fields says having the Golden Knights in the playoffs helps with kids in hockey, too.

“VGK and Silver Knights both help out with having these players wanting to get better and join hockey," Fields said.

In just nine seasons as a franchise, VGK has made it to the playoffs eight times, including this year. The 2021-2022 season was the only year VGK missed the postseason.

These business owners tell me they can't wait for their places to be packed with VGK fans for the playoffs again.