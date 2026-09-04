EAST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — East Las Vegas has a new police substation, and residents say they hope the added presence will help support a community that has seen significant growth in recent years.

The Hollywood Boulevard substation held its grand opening Thursday, drawing community members and officers together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony — and a moment to honor a fallen colleague.

WATCH | New police substation opens to serve east Las Vegas community

New Hollywood Boulevard police substation opens in East Las Vegas to serve growing community

Ken Truex has lived on the east side for more than 20 years and said he has watched the area change considerably over that time. He came to the opening ceremony to personally thank the officers serving the community.

"I used to live right across from the school there," Truex shared.

Truex said traffic safety has been an ongoing concern in the neighborhood.

KTNV

"Driving through stop signs and ignoring the laws... it's a big issue here on the east side," Truex said.

He said he believes the new substation will make a difference.

"I'm really happy to have them here on the east side," Truex said. "We have a lot of problems over here on the east side of town and I , I believe their presence is really gonna help the future of growth over here."

KTNV

Jennifer Murolo, another east Las Vegas local, said she has seen significant growth in local businesses in the area and hopes the substation will help keep surrounding neighborhoods safe.

"I feel safe in my community. I feel like our officers do a good job with all of that," Murolo said.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom echoed that sentiment at Thursday's ceremony.

KTNV

"The people that live around here in east Las Vegas will see... presence more than they have in the past, which is very important as far as the criminal element and other people. So people will know the police are here, and the police are here to help," Segerblom said.

The opening ceremony also included a tribute to Officer Austin Abdelnabi, who had served on the east side since 2023. Abdelnabi was killed in the line of duty in August.

KTNV

Officers at the Hollywood Area of Command said they are grateful for the community support following Abdelnabi's death and hope the work done at the new substation will continue to honor him.

Truex reflected on the toll the job takes on officers.

"They see so much it's, it's really sad, and I just, I wanna thank all of them," Truex said.

KTNV

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.