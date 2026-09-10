EAST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new multi-million-dollar fire training facility is coming to east Las Vegas, with local leaders saying the investment will help improve emergency response times and prepare firefighters for the valley’s growing needs.

The project broke ground Wednesday across from the current fire training center on the east side of the valley. The project is estimated to cost $8.4 million and will be funded through city of Las Vegas capital improvement funds. Officials say the upgraded facility is designed to better prepare firefighters and emergency crews for modern-day emergencies, including hazmat situations, tunnel operations, and technical rescue incidents.

This comes after we told you about the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's new substation opening in east Las Vegas, which opened last week.

For longtime east Las Vegas resident Michael Harriff, the investment is worth it.

“I've been here since 1989, so over 40 years now,” Harriff said.

WATCH | New $8.4 million fire training facility coming to east Las Vegas

New $8.4 million fire training facility coming to east Las Vegas

Harriff says he has personally relied on emergency crews multiple times while caring for his partner.

“I've had the EMTs come to my house, fire department, probably six times because of my partner's health, and they come out right away,” he said. “I've noticed it's gotten a little longer, so that might improve the times, but I think it's a great idea.”

Other residents shared similar experiences and said faster emergency response can make all the difference.

“My house caught fire and before the bedroom completely burned up, they were there, and that was a response time thing,” one east Las Vegas resident said.

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Another resident, Nedra Miller, said emergency crews have played a major role in her life over the past year.

“I live on 16th Street and Stewart and from January to February, I rode in eight ambulances with the fire department assistance and I had 16 blood transfusions,” Miller said. “Anything to protect old people like me, I love it.”

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Las Vegas Fire Chief Fernando Gray said while the current training facility has served the valley for more than 30 years, upgrades are needed to keep up with evolving emergency situations.

“In the fire service, we are heavily influenced by tradition,” Gray said. “However, we're able to adapt and recognize that our members need additional training to make sure they're successful managing emerging issues like tunnel operations, hazmat calls, and technical rescue incidents.”

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Gray says the new facility will improve both firefighter safety and service to the community.

“This will actually allow our members to be more safe, and it's my strong belief that a firefighter that is more well trained is actually able to provide better and more efficient service to the community,” Gray said.

The initial phase of the project involves installing the major utilities and preparing the site for the construction of updated fire training structures. Site improvements will include adding concrete and asphalt areas designed to replicate typical urban streets. The facility also will feature an activity track, fitness and training drill areas, on-site and utility service enhancements, upgrades to comply with environmental regulations, and covered apparatus bays and parking areas.

The subsequent phase will introduce training prop structures to simulate fire scenarios in single-family residences, strip malls and commercial storage facilities. Substantial completion of the initial phase is anticipated by July 14, 2027, with a projected construction duration of 16 months.

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Gray said the training center will benefit both new recruits and experienced firefighters.

“Not just the new recruits, but our incumbent staff are getting training related to emerging issues like hazmat and technical rescue,” Gray said.

Harriff says he hopes to continue seeing investments in public safety in east Las Vegas, especially after the recent opening of a new police substation nearby.

“They’re heroes,” Harriff said. “They deserve good training.”