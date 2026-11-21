EAST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the cost of everyday necessities continuing to strain household budgets, some East Las Vegas residents say even a few dollars in savings can make a difference.

NV Energy says customers could see lower electric rates beginning in January, with the changes potentially saving the average customer about $11 a month.

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For East Las Vegas resident Scott Friedlander, the potential savings are welcome.

"It's a good starting place. You have to start somewhere," Friedlander said.

Pat Burton, another East Las Vegas resident, agreed.

"We need that. We need to save as much as possible because everything has been going up," Burton said.

WATCH | Residents react to potential NV Energy savings, ask questions about daily demand

East Las Vegas residents react to potential NV Energy savings, ask questions about daily demand

But both residents had questions about where the potential savings come from and how other changes to NV Energy bills, including daily demand, could affect what customers ultimately pay.

Justin Hopkins with NV Energy Media Relations said the company files rate adjustments every quarter. He said those adjustments are tied to costs such as fuel and purchased energy.

"We filed these rate adjustments every quarter, so the last one was October 1st, and that was also a bit of a decrease," Hopkins said. "It's all based on the price of fuel and purchasing energy, and whenever that changes, we pass that straight through to the customer."

Questions about daily demand

Beyond the potential rate decrease, Friedlander said he wanted to better understand how NV Energy measures daily demand.

"How do they track that? Is it like a window of 24 hours? It's a monthly rate, a weekly rate? What do they use it for their barometer to figure out what the rates are?" Friedlander asked.

According to Hopkins, the costs reflected through daily demand are essentially costs customers are already paying through their existing bills. The change involves how those costs are structured and displayed.

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"Most customers are going to see little to no change in their bill. In fact, many are going to see a decrease from month to month," Hopkins said. "What daily demand does is it changes the way bills are structured, and so you're actually going to have more control and transparency over your bill."

NV Energy also has an online tool that allows customers to look more closely at their electricity usage.

"If you go to the website and you log into your account, you can actually see when and where you're using the most electricity on a daily basis," Hopkins said.

Burton said having access to that information could help customers better understand their electricity use and look for opportunities to reduce it.

"You have to be in the know," Burton said. "Once you use that tool, you will be in the know, and then you will be able to maneuver and see where you can save money at."

Customers can find more information about NV Energy's daily demand system and tools for monitoring their energy use through NV Energy's website at: https://www.nvenergy.com/about-nvenergy/rates-regulatory/daily-demand/faqs.