EAST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An east Las Vegas woman is dead after police say she was struck by a stray bullet during a shooting near Bonanza Road and North Lamb Boulevard.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon when two men exchanged gunfire near North Lamb Boulevard. Investigators say 51-year-old Karla Abarca was inside her car when she was hit by a bullet. She later died from her injuries.

Residents who live near the scene say the violence has shaken the community.

WATCH | What residents experienced that day

East Las Vegas community shaken after woman killed by stray bullet in broad-daylight shootout

“I live down the street and I hear pop, pop, pop,” said David, an East Las Vegas resident who was home when the gunfire erupted. “They said it was right here, right there in that street right there.”

Neighbors described the aftermath as unsettling, with police blocking off the area for hours while officers investigated.

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“It makes me feel sad and it’s uncalled for,” said resident Kahleeq Murphy. “Actually, I was heading to one of my friend’s house and I couldn’t even get through here, it was all just blocked off. It was eerie and scary.”

Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the shooting, and investigators say the case remains active.

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Abarca’s family briefly spoke with Channel 13 but said they are not ready to comment publicly at this time.

As the investigation continues, residents in East Las Vegas say they are hoping for answers — and for an end to the violence impacting their neighborhood.