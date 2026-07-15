LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Major development projects are common in the Valley, but residents in east Las Vegas are voicing concerns about the impact these changes may have on local wildlife.

As new communities and facilities are planned, questions about the safety and preservation of native animals are gaining attention.

WATCH | East Las Vegas Reporter Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez shares concerns from locals and local wildlife experts:

Development projects in east Las Vegas raise concerns about local wildlife

Last day at Desert Pines Golf Course

The Desert Pines Golf Club is closing permanently to make way for a new mixed-use community. The project aims to transform the 100-acre golf course into a vibrant neighborhood offering affordable housing, commercial spaces, and educational opportunities. The development will also include walking trails and recreational areas for residents.

Wildlife concerns from the community

While many are excited about the new opportunities, some residents express concern for the wildlife that have called the area home.

Elizabeth, an east Las Vegas resident, shared her perspective.

"Just to anybody, I think it's a responsibility, it's a humanitarian part of life, she said. "They have also a huge part of what, you know, not just our community but what the world is about."

Nevada Department of Wildlife officer Doug Nielsen explained that the native wildlife is adapted to the desert environment and will likely find new habitats.

"We need to understand that anytime we break ground, whether it’s new development or repurposing land, that anything living there is going to be displaced," Nielsen said.

He also emphasized that individual actions matter.

"Sometimes we think we don't have an impact—that it’s other people who do—but we all have an impact. Every home, every road built has a consequence for local wildlife," he said.

City of Las Vegas responds

The City of Las Vegas assured residents that the project will be carefully monitored. A city statement confirmed that no construction will begin until the sale of the Desert Pines property is finalized this fall. Currently, the city has secured the land and is not removing any wildlife habitats. They have observed waterfowl, pigeons, and some rabbits on the site and will continue to monitor the area throughout the process.

Community and Wildlife: Living Together

Elizabeth added that residents should consider the wildlife as part of their community:

"This was once their home too. We should respect their space, live alongside them, and recognize that we all share this environment," she said.

Wildlife Freedom and Safety

As the development begins, experts warn that more wildlife may move into nearby neighborhoods. Residents are encouraged to be mindful and respectful of animals, including avoiding feeding them, as it can be dangerous for both animals and people. Nielsen stressed that feeding wildlife creates risks and can disrupt natural behaviors.