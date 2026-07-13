LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of Las Vegas’ most recognizable golf courses is officially closing for good as developers move forward with plans to transform the property into a large mixed-income housing community.

WATCH | East Las Vegas reporter Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez hears from golfers and the city about the plans:

Desert Pines Golf Club closes in east Las Vegas to make way for major housing redevelopment

Desert Pines Golf Club in east Las Vegas shut down July 12 after serving golfers in the valley for decades. The closure marks the beginning of a major redevelopment effort aimed at bringing more housing and economic opportunities to the area.

The more than 100-acre property is expected to be transformed into a mixed-use, mixed-income and mixed-generational community.

According to project documents, plans include more than 1,100 mixed-income housing units and more than 400 homeownership units. Developers also say the project will include retail space, walking trails, open recreational areas, and community gathering spaces.

Housing is expected to be a major focus of the redevelopment, particularly for seniors, families and people with disabilities.

“A lot of what is on the east side had been built, so we are not privileged like other parts of the city to have this master plan concept,” said Las Vegas Councilwoman Olivia Diaz. “But it makes me really excited that now we have a partner that is going to help us elevate the offerings to offer future restaurants.”

Diaz said the future development could bring new economic growth and amenities to the east valley.

“The future is bright for that area, and of course the affordable housing that will focus on seniors and family and folks with disabilities,” Diaz said.

For many golfers, the final day at Desert Pines was emotional.

Joseph Reiff said he first learned how to golf on the course years ago and wanted to spend one last day there before it closed.

“It’s a lot of fun just coming out here relaxing, and the memory is learning how to relax and enjoy yourself, get away from the office,” Reiff said.

Richard Rennison booked a tee time immediately after receiving an email announcing the closure. While sad to see the course go, he said he hopes the redevelopment benefits the community.

“This course, the location here in Vegas is wonderful, and certainly wish developers all the best in the next project that they’re developing here,” Rennison said. “Hope that all goes well and that they make some good money, and that it’s an improvement to the city.”

Other golfers embraced the summer heat to make one final memory on the course.

“It’s beautiful, right? Summer in Vegas, last day at Desert Pines here," golfer Adam Wood said. "We had to come out and celebrate."

Construction on the redevelopment project has not started yet.