LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — East Las Vegas families facing separation are finding themselves in need like never before. The local organization that typically offers crucial support to families in crisis — East Valley Family Services — is now asking the community for help as funds run dry.

WATCH | I share more about a local organization and the people behind it:

Community urged to support families facing separation in east Las Vegas

A Call for Help

Program leaders are struggling to keep their doors open, they said.

“The need is huge,” explained Lucille Sipert, an intake advisor with East Valley Family Services. “At least 75% of people who call need rental assistance or utility help.”

During her visit, I witnessed firsthand how the organization was forced to turn away a parent in urgent need due to lack of funds.

“We used to do utility assistance, but we have no money for that now,” Sipert added.

Historically, the organization provided bus passes and rental aid to help parents find jobs and secure housing for their children. But today, support has become significantly limited.

“Say someone needs a refrigerator or an apartment, and they don’t have those essentials. We can’t help them like we used to," she said.

Stories of Overcoming and Hope

DeAndré Palm, a peer mentor with East Valley Family Services, shared his own journey of family separation and reunification. Having overcome similar challenges himself, Palm emphasized the importance of community support.

“When they come in, some don’t even have teeth or basic necessities,” he said. “But to see them reunify — with housing, with jobs — that’s everything.”

Palm explained that while financial aid doesn't fix everything, it dramatically reduces the stress parents face, giving them hope during difficult times.

“Every night, parents ask themselves, ‘Am I going to get my kids back? Can I do what I need to?’” he reflected. “When I tell them I’ve gone through this too and that we can do it together, it really gives them hope.”

What the Community Can Do

East Valley Family Services emphasizes that, besides food and clothing donations, what they need most right now is financial support. To help families stay together and rebuild their lives, the public is encouraged to donate.

For those interested in contributing, CLICK HERE.

A Local Champion Continues Giving Back

DeAndré Palm also stands as a symbol of giving and community strength — a true Vegas Stronger Champion who continues to uplift families throughout the valley.

WATCH | Justin Bruce introduced us to DeAndré back in June to share the work he does:

Vegas Stronger Champion helps parents make changes so they can reunite with their children