Meijer says $75 off coupon on web is fake

It's the old adage: If something looks too good to be true, it probably is.

And that bears repeating in the case of a coupon for Meijer that's circulating on the web.

It offers $75 off on a purchase of $100 or more at Meijer through Dec. 31, but it's totally fake.

The store posted about the phony coupon on its Facebook page.

The non-profit Coupon Information Corporation , a retail fraud awareness group, keeps a running database of known fraudulent coupons on its website.

The C.I.C says:

Be suspicious of all coupons for free items

Never buy coupons: many are fake

Be wary of any coupon shared on Facebook

Consumer expert Clark Howard also says check the source to see if a coupon is real: