Discount purebred puppies, but are they real?

The consumer blog PetScams.com claims "families are handing over small fortunes to BestMiniSchnauzers.com, which uses stolen pet pictures to sell fictitious animals online."
No one knows where the site is located, but Standridge's PayPal statement (where her initial payment was rejected) shows the seller is apparently not in the United States at all.
"Down on the bottom was an international charge," she said.
We called the phone number on the website. The man who answered would not give his name, but told us he does not know any Jo Standridge, and did not take any money from her. He claims she must be mistaken, and must have ordered her pup from somewhere else.
Last we checked, the site was still up, still offering cute puppies for $500, and apparently still breaking hearts.
As always don't waste your money.
