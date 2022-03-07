Eichel scores with 5.2 seconds left, Vegas tops Ottawa, 2-1

LAS VEGAS (AP) —LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored a power-play with 5.2 seconds remaining to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Golden Knights, and Robin Lehner made 39 saves. Brady Tkachuk scored the lone goal for Ottawa, and Anton Forsberg made 40 saves.
Posted at 8:00 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 23:47:29-05
