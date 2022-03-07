Watch
Eichel scores with 5.2 seconds left, Vegas tops Ottawa, 2-1

Senators Golden Knights Hockey
David Becker/AP
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) reacts after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Posted at 8:00 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 23:47:29-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) —LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored a power-play with 5.2 seconds remaining to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Golden Knights, and Robin Lehner made 39 saves. Brady Tkachuk scored the lone goal for Ottawa, and Anton Forsberg made 40 saves.

