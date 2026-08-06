Las Vegas flood control plan moves forward with $135M in projects over next decade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas officials are moving forward with a 10-year capital improvement plan for regional flood control, outlining an estimated $135 million in projects aimed at protecting neighborhoods as the valley continues to grow.

Michael Cunningham, acting public works director for the city, presented the plan to city council on Wednesday. It includes future projects such as storm drains, detention basins and flood channels.

Here are the lists of the ongoing projects and upcoming projects within the city.

Flash floods have claimed 28 lives since the mid-1980s, according to Flood Control District records, underscoring why officials say investing before the next storm is critical.

"If you've been in Vegas long enough, when we have a major storm event and water is running down some of the arterials and you have damage to property," Cunningham said. "This program is intended to get all those waters underground."

So far in the city, 22 detention basins have been completed, along with 34 miles of channels and storm drains. Several more projects are in the works.

The $135 million is already accounted for through one quarter of the 1% sales tax revenue collected from the county for all of Las Vegas's capital improvement projects.

While this summer's monsoon season has been relatively quiet, the maximum rainfall recorded in a single day was just 0.02 inches on June 24 at Harry Reid. Officials say a slow season isn't always the case.

"Right now it is our monsoon season so we're more susceptible to floodwaters," Cunningham said.

Cunningham also responded to questions about impacts to businesses and residents during Wednesday's presentation.

"We appreciate everyone's patience," Cunningham said.

He said the city's phone line is open for questions.

"Just reach out and we'll get you the answers that you need," Cunningham said.

To check out Clark County Regional Flood Control District's overall plan, click here:

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