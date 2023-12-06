How the Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Aces set stage for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're just over two months away from the first Super Bowl to ever be played in Las Vegas.

Allegiant Stadium is set to host the big game on February 11, 2024, and all eyes will once again be on Sin City. The biggest night in football will also come only four months after the inaugural F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix turned the world's attention to Southern Nevada.

Now being coined the "Sports Entertainment Capital of the World," Las Vegas has quickly evolved into a destination for global sporting events. It may not have been possible without the arrival of the NHL's Golden Knights in 2017 and WNBA's Aces in 2018.

In the last calendar year, the Knights and Aces have won three championships.

At Tuesday morning's Super Bowl discussion panel at Caesars Forum, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and some movers and shakers of the Vegas pro sports scene discussed the rise of the city's prominence as a hosting site. Taking the stage included VGK CEO and President Kerry Bubolz and Aces president Nikki Fargas.

Sports reporter Nick Walters shows what Bubolz and Fargas shared with the crowd at the kickoff brunch.

Hear how the Knights used in-arena entertainment values to differentiate their brand and how the Aces' winning ways helped to improve youth participation in women's basketball.