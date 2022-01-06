Coverage of Harry Reid's memorial service in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Harry Reid, the longest-serving senator in Nevada's history, died Dec. 28 at the age of 82.

13 Action News will have full team coverage of the memorial service starting at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 8 at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

The service will feature remarks from President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Former President Barack Obama will deliver the eulogy for Reid, according to a press release confirming the details.

