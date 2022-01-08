Remembering Nevada Senator Harry Reid, trailblazer for equal rights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A memorial service for longtime Nevada Senator, Harry Reid, will be held in Las Vegas at the Smith Center Saturday.

As the valley prepares to honor Searchlight's own, the community is remembering how Reid spent his life becoming a champion for human rights.

From Searchlight to Washington, Reid kept the people of Nevada first in his heart.

He embraced a human rights approach to equality.

Reid spent decades crusading for the rights of the underrepresented until systemic change occurred.

He was influential in creating a road map to citizenship for some of the most vulnerable communities.

Senator Reid spent his entire lifetime bridging the divide.

