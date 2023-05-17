Where to celebrate EDC in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Electric Daisy Carnival is this weekend and Las Vegas is getting a makeover with several activations around town.

More than 230 artists are set to take the stage at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting on Friday and wrapping up on Sunday. That includes headliners like David Guetta, Kaskade, Tiesto, Fisher, Duke Dumont, Zedd, Marshmello, Above & Beyond, and Chris Lake.

Resorts World is also transforming into 'Hotel EDC.'

Organizers said there will be exclusive parties, wellness activities, art installations, and gift bags with limited edition merchandise. That's for people who booked an EDC package with the resort.

For everyone else, the resort said you can catch EDC DJs, interact with performers, and shop at the Insomniac pop-up store. The resort will also host day parties at Ayu Dayclub with DJ Snake, Tiesto, and Kaskade. Several restaurants are also extending hours and adding special items to the menu.

The Luxor is hosting the "Lux Rave Store", which opens on Wednesday and will be open through Sunday night. Organizers said shoppers can check out things like festival outfits, bodysuits, fanny packs, glitter and face jewels, body chains and jewelry, and crop tops.

The countdown begins! 🎡☮️🕺



LUXRAVE returns to the Pyramid from May 17th to the 21st. Shop for your ultimate EDM outfits and find your last-minute rave gear from @iheartraving and @intotheam!



Get rave ready 👉 https://t.co/dQOskJsrli pic.twitter.com/9s8bNLcKTD — Luxor Hotel & Casino (@LuxorLV) May 15, 2023

Harry Reid International Airport officials said festival attendees will be welcomed by DJs from Sierra Vista High School at the Terminal 1 Baggage Claim on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Some planes are even sporting special EDC wraps.