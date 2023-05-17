EDC Las Vegas 2023: The weather festival goers can expect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with the Electric Daisy Carnival posted an Instagram post of the expected weather for EDC 2023 weekend.

The festival starts Thursday for those who have Camp EDC tickets. According to the EDC website, camp starts Thursday at 9 a.m. until Monday 5 p.m.

On Thursday, the expected high will be 97 degrees and lows are predicted around 74 degrees.

The rest of the weekend has similar highs and lows.

On Friday, the high is 97 degrees similar to Thursday, and then expected lows is 73 degrees.

On Saturday, highs will be around 94 degrees with lows around 73 degrees.

Sunday highs are around 96 degrees with lows around 70 degrees.

Attendees should not worry about wind too much according to KTNV's Kevin Janison.

Throughout the three days, midnight temps are expected to be around 80 degrees. As the sun is coming up around 5 a.m., temps are looking to be about 70 degrees.

Insomniac predicts 525,000 people will come to EDC for the weekend. Thunderstorms are also not likely as they are expected over the Spring Mountains and not the northeast Las Vegas valley.

Some of this year's headliners include David Guetta, Kaskade, Tiesto, Fisher, Duke Dumont, Zedd, Marshmello, Above & Beyond, and Chris Lake.